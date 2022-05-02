NBA Star finds ‘Peace’ in Varanasi, hails PM Modi for transforming the city

Insight Bureau: Following a recent visit to Varanasi for a “spiritual journey,” American basketball player Dwight Howard said that he found peace at the holy place. He also congratulated Prime Minister Narendra Modi for transforming the sacred city.

Howard took to his official Instagram handle to share pictures of his visit to Varanasi and to hail PM Modi for the “magical reformation”. The 36-year-old NBA star stated that the city had inspired several legends in the past and that its reincarnation will do so in the future as well.

“At peace with myself and the world after a visit to Varanasi. A spiritual journey that has rejuvenated the soul. Congratulations @narendramodi for magical reformation of the holy city. Varanasi has inspired so many legends, I am humbled. I am sure the reincarnation of this sacred city will inspire many more,” Howard wrote on Instagram.

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

Howard’s visit to Varanasi was also recognised by Uttar Pradesh Tourism, which shared a video of the NBA champion on its official Twitter account. Howard can be heard in the video describing the Ganga Aarti ceremony, which takes place every evening at Varanasi’s Dasashwamedh Ghat.