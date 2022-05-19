Navjot Sidhu gets one-year jail term in 1988 Road Rage Case

Insight Bureau: The Supreme Court of India on Thursday sentenced Punjab Congress leader Navjot Singh Sidhu to one year imprisonment in a 1988 road rage case in which a person named Gurnam Singh had died.

Earlier the court had let him off with a fine of Rs 1,000.

The Apex Court allowed the review petition preferred by the family of the victim against its 1988 verdict that had reduced the sentence of Sidhu to Rs 1000 from 3 years imprisonment in the case.

Earlier, the petition was filed by the victim’s family demanding Sidhu be charged with a more serious offence.