Terror Funding Case: Yasin Malik convicted by NIA Court

Insight Bureau: A special NIA court in Delhi convicted Kashmiri separatist leader Yasin Malik on Thursday in connection with a terror funding case. The court said it would begin hearing arguments on May 25 for deciding on the quantum of sentence for Yasin Malik.

There is a provision for maximum punishment of life imprisonment.

The arguments on the quantum of sentence of Yasin Malik will be heard on May 25 by Special Judge Praveen Singh.

He is convicted in a connection with terrorism and secessionist activities which disturbed the Kashmir Valley in 2017.

Earlier, Malik had pleaded guilty to charges under the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA).