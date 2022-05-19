Former Punjab Congress Chief Sunil Jakhar joins BJP

Jakhar, the former Punjab Congress chief, had quit the party on May 14.

By Akankhya Mahapatra
146

Insight Bureau: Former Congress leader Sunil Jakhar joined Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Thursday, May 19. Jakhar, the former Punjab Congress chief, had quit the party on May 14.

“Three generations of my family served the Congress party over the last 50 years. Today, I have broken the 50-year-old tie with the Congress over issues of nationalism, unity and brotherhood in Punjab,” Jakhar said after joining the BJP in presence of BJP national president JP Nadda.

Related Posts

Navjot Sidhu gets one-year jail term in 1988 Road Rage Case

Terror Funding Case: Yasin Malik convicted by NIA Court

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

He was recently issued a show-cause notice by the Congress leadership over his criticism of former chief minister Charanjit Singh Channi.

Jakhar, a prominent non-Sikh face of Punjab and a Congress veteran, is the second Congress leader to join hands with the BJP’s after former CM Captain Amarinder Singh.

You might also like More from author

Comments are closed.