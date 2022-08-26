Naveen writes to Centre; seeks adequate supply of Fertilizers to Odisha

Insight Bureau: Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Friday wrote to the Centre regarding the short supply of fertilizers to Odisha against the monthly requirements during the ensuing Kharif-2022.

In a letter addressed to the Union Chemicals & Fertiliser Minister Mansukh Mandviya, the CM expressed thanks to the Department of Fertilizers for ensuring adequate supply of urea to Odisha until the end of July but expressed concern that there is severe shortfall in supply of diammonium phosphate (DAP) and Muriate of Potassium (MOP) to the State against the requirement. During the current Kharif season as on 31 July, the overall availability of DAP has been 69% against the pro rata requirement with a shortfall of 46,877 MT while the shortfall of MOP is 1,010 MT against the pro rata requirement.

“There is a huge demand for these fertilizers as there has been a good spell of monsoon after a dry spell which has triggered the agricultural operations to full swing. The State has suffered a loss in crop production last year due to natural calamities like: YAAS, JAWAD and GULAB. It is envisaged to make good the loss with a good harvest expecting a near-normal monsoon in line with the forecast of IMD. Therefore, the supply of this most critical input i.e. fertilizer should be as per the requirement. Besides, August- September happens to be the peak demand period for different fertilizers and a short supply during this juncture would adversely affect the agricultural production in the State”, Naveen further stated.

Therefore the Chief Minister requested for enabling the supply of the fertilizers to the State as per monthly requirements including the backlog of the previous months in the greater interest of the farmers.