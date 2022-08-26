Evening News Insight – August 26, 2022

🔹 Out of 50 new Covid positive cases detected in Khordha district today, 42 are from Bhubaneswar. Active cases in the Capital City stand at 1044.

🔹 Another 286 Covid patients h ave recovered and are being discharged today in Odisha. The total recovered cases of Odisha now stand at 1315459.

🔹 Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik flags off Startup Odisha Yatra 2.0 to scout Entrepreneurs.

🔹 Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik writes to Union Chemicals & Fertiliser Minister Dr Mansukh Mandaviya regarding short supply of fertilizers to Odisha against monthly requirement during ensuing Kharif-2022.

🔹 Odisha Chief Secretary orders to strictly enforce single-use plastic ban in the State.

🔹 Orissa High Court grants bail to journalist Ardhendu Das in connection with a fraud case.

🔹 Leader of Opposition (LoP) in Odisha Assembly Jaya Narayan Mishra urges CM Naveen Patnaik to declare two days of local holiday for celebration of Nuakhai festival in Western Odisha.

🔹 UGC declares 21 “self-styled institutions” as “fake universities” in India, Delhi tops the list.

🔹 18 people, stuck in a lift due to a fault at Andheri station were taken out of the lift.

🔹 Moosewala murder: Punjab Police name 36 in charge sheet.

🔹 FIFA ban on AIFF ( All India Football Federation) likely to be overturned soon: Sources.

🔹 Sonali Phogat’s personal assistant arrested in Goa.