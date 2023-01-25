Naveen wears Commemorative Green Hockey Jersey

TNI Bureau: Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik was on Wednesday seen in a sporting Green Hockey Jersey at the Naveen Niwas.

The Chief Minister was seen in the Jersey that was voted as the best designed Commemorative Jersey for the Hockey World Cup by the people in an Instagram poll conducted by Secretary to CM (5T) V K Pandian.

The Commemorative Jersey paired with green T-shirt and white slacks. It includes the tagline ‘Odisha – on the Move’ on the front & ‘Bande Utkal Janani’ on the backside.

Earlier, VK Pandian held a live interactive session on Instagram about the FIH Men’s Hockey World Cup 2023, interacted with the public and sought valuable suggestions about the mega event.