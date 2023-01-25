TNI Bureau: Former Dhenkanal MLA Nabin Nanda has set an example by solemnising the marriage of his widowed daughter-in-law yesterday.

The former legislator solemnised his daughter-in-law Madhumita’s marriage with one Shiva Chandan of Remuna area of Balasore district.

Nanda organised their wedding at Laxmi temple in Nayapalli area of Bhubaneswar in a low-key manner after getting the consent of the two families.

Some family members of both Shiva Chandan and Madhumita attended the marriage along with the former legislator.

It is to be noted here that Nabin Nanda’s son Sambit died due to Covid on 22 May 2021 while undergoing treatment for his lung infection at a private hospital in Cuttack in 2021.

Young Entrepreneur Sambit Nanda dies at 37