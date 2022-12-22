Naveen thanks Centre and Modi for support on HWC 2023

TNI Bureau: At the all-party meeting convened today, CM Naveen Patnaik has announced that all Chief Ministers of India will be invited to attend the Men’s Hockey World Cup 2023 event in Odisha.

Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik thanked the Centre for all support provided to Odisha for hosting the Hockey World Cup second time in a row. He also expressed gratitude to PM Narendra Modi for his support.

CM Naveen appealed everyone to extend their support in successfully organising the Hockey World Cup, which is linked to the honour of the entire nation.

Leaders of various political parties who attended the meeting, have hailed the Odisha Government’s efforts saying the Hockey World Cup has enhanced Odisha’s stature in the world.

Senior BJP leader and Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan has praised the Odisha Government and assured all kind of support to the organisers. He also called for combined efforts to ensure 100 Olympians in 2036 – the year Odisha celebrates its centenary year of formation.

Senior Congress leader Narasingha Mishra has suggested to build Hockey Stadiums in all districts of Odisha. Apart from BJP and Congress, leaders from BJD, CPI, CPM, Samajwadi Party, AAP and RJD attended the meeting and placed their suggestions.