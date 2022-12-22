TNI News Headlines – December 22, 2022

⏺️ Odisha Government to hold a crucial meeting on Covid-19 management tomorrow.

⏺️ Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik launched 191 development projects worth Rs 1806 crore f or the people of Balasore district.

⏺️ Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik released financial assistance of Rs 220 crore to 5,600 self-help groups of Mission Shakti in Balasore district. Around 60,000 SHG members have received the assistance.

⏺️ Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) warns strict action against OMFED, OPOLFED stalls for selling paan and gutkha.

⏺️ Sri Jagannath Yatra Tourist Train to begin its maiden journey on January 25.

⏺️ Odia Poet Dr Gayatribala Panda to get Kendriya Sahitya Akademi Award 2022.

⏺️ Rahagiri, the famous street festival of Bhubaneswar, will be back from this Sunday, December 25.

⏺️ PM Narendra Modi reviews COVID-19 situation at high-level meeting, urges wearing masks in crowded public places, ramping up testing and also genomic sequencing.

⏺️ After PM Modi’s meeting, States gear up to tackle the new coronavirus variant.

⏺️ Karnataka makes masks mandatory in indoor locations, closed spaces and air-conditioned rooms. Covid tests must for Flu Symptoms.

⏺️ All Government schools under the Directorate of Education will remain closed during winter vacation from 1st January to 15th January 2023.

⏺️ Ghulam Nabi Azad expels 3 senior leaders including ex-ministers Tara Chand and Manohar Lal from his Democratic Azad Party.

⏺️ Shraddha murder case accused Aaftab Poonawala withdraws bail plea.

⏺️ India vs Bangladesh 2nd Test Highlights: India 19/0 at stumps on Day 1, trail Bangladesh by 208 runs in Dhaka.