India in Driver’s Seat in 2nd Test vs Bangladesh

TNI Bureau: The Indian bowlers restricted Bangladesh to 227 in the first innings despite a valiant knock of 84 by Mominul. Umesh Yadav and R Ashwin took 4 wickets for India.

Jaydev Unadkat took two wickets. In reply, India finished Day 1 at 19/0.

Earlier, Bangladesh won the toss and elected to bat first. India had won the first Test match by 188 runs.