Naveen Patnaik turns 78; Wishes pour in

TNI Bureau: Wishes poured-in for Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on the occasion of his 78th birthday on Monday.

Political leaders cutting across party lines including Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended their wishes to Patnaik and wished him good health, property and long life.

Patnaik, the five-time chief minister of the state, however, is not celebrating the birthday as he is still in mourning his elder sister Gita Mehta’s death last month.

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

Patnaik has also requested his well-wishers not to visit his residence ‘Naveen Niwas’ to greet him on the occasion.

“Due to the demise of his elder sister Gita Mehta last month, the chief minister has decided not to celebrate his birthday this year,” a communication from the Chief Minister’s Office (CMO) said on Sunday.

Naveen, the son of former Odisha Chief Minister Biju Patnaik, had also skipped his birthday celebration in the past on several occasions since 2018 owing to cyclones, floods and COVID pandemic that hit the State. He celebrated his birthday last time in 2017.