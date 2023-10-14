TNI Evening News Headlines – October 14, 2023

➡️Mahanga Double Murder Case: JMFC Court in Salipur today served a notice to Mahanga MLA Pratap Jena to appear before the court on October 31.
➡️Srimandir Ratna Bhandar is safe: SJTA chief administrator Ranjan Kumar Das.
➡️7 Para athletes from Odisha (Pramod Bhagat, Jayanti Behera, Pujaswini Nayak, V Ramesh Rao, Rakhal Kumar Sethi, Prafulla Khandayatray, Soundarya Pradhan) to represent India at the Asian Para Games.
➡️Woman BJD leader accuses Nimapara MLA Samir Ranjan Dash of threatening her with hooligans. She has filed two complaints at Gop Police Station in this regard.
➡️Similipal National Park in Mayurbhanj opens its gate to visitors.
➡️Government of India declares August 23 of every year as ‘National Space Day’ to commemorate the success of the Chandrayaan-3 Mission on 23rd August 2023.
➡️CBI busts fake passport racket, searches 50 locations in West Bengal, Sikkim, arrests 2 including Sr Superintendent.
➡️Crores lost in major fire at oil factory in Bengal’s Howrah.
➡️PM Modi attends the 141st International Olympic Committee Session at NMACC in Mumbai.
➡️Amritpal Singh, a Agniveer hailing from Mansa, Punjab, began his service just a month ago in the Poonch region, succumbed due to a self-inflicted gunshot injury.
➡️ICC Cricket World Cup: India bowls out Pakistan for 191 in 42.5 overs in the World Cup match at Ahmedabad. A sea of blue poured into the Narendra Modi Stadium to support and cheers the Nation.
➡️People from Gaza should evacuate between 10 a.m to 4 p.m: IDF.
➡️The Palace of Versailles near Paris is now being evacuated due to a terrorist threat.
➡️Israel says it killed top Hamas commando who led assault on Israeli communities.
➡️WHO plane carrying medical supplies for people of Gaza lands in Egypt.
