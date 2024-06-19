Naveen Patnaik to be Leader of Opposition in Odisha Assembly

TNI Bureau: BJD President and former CM Naveen Patnaik will be the Leader of the Opposition in Odisha Assembly. It was unanimously decided at the BJD Legislature party meeting at Sankha Bhawan today.

Rairakhol MLA Prasanna Acharya will be the Deputy Leader of the Opposition in Odisha Assembly. Binjharpur MLA Pramila Mallik will be the Chief Whip of the Opposition in the Assembly while Aul MLA will be the Deputy Chief Whip of the Opposition.

The News Insight (TNI) had predicted the same names in the morning today.

All 51 MLAs were present at the meeting that took the decision and vowed to play the role of a constructive opposition in the assembly. This is the first time Naveen will play role of the Leader of Opposition after five consecutive terms as CM.