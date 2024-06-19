TNI Evening News Headlines – June 19, 2024

➡️No decision on opening of Srimandir Ratna Bhandar on July 8, says Odisha Law Minister Prithiviraj Harichandan. Action will be taken against the ASI Official who gave misleading info to media.
➡️Justice Raghubir Das Commission’s report on missing Ratna Bhandar key, will be made public: Odisha Government to Orissa High Court.
➡️Naveen Patnaik will be the Leader of Opposition in Odisha Assembly.
➡️Odisha CM Mohan Majhi invites suggestions on the 2024-25 annual budget from the citizens of the State; suggestions can be made through a special web portal, email, WhatsApp and SMS between June 20 and July 5.
➡️Curfew in the areas under Balasore municipality has been extended till June 20 midnight.
➡️Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the new campus of Nalanda University in Rajgir, Bihar. After more than 800 years Nalanda University will now welcome students.
➡️PM Modi to lead Yoga Day celebrations in Srinagar on Friday.
➡️Union Cabinet approves hike in Minimum Support Price (MSP) of paddy to Rs 2300 per quintal.
➡️The Ministry of Education has decided that the UGC-NET June 2024 Examination be cancelled. A fresh examination shall be conducted, for which information shall be shared separately.
➡️Naval Bajaj appointed as the chief of Maharashtra’s Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS).
➡️Cabinet approves Rs 2,870 crore funding for expansion of Lal Bahadur Shastri International Airport, Varanasi. Union Cabinet approved the setting up of a major port at Vadhavan near Dahanu in Maharashtra with an investment of Rs 76,220 crore.
➡️Jammu & Kashmir: 9 inmates of Kupwara Central Jail injured due to a cylinder blast.
