All Open Drains in Bhubaneswar to be Covered in 7 Days: Minister

TNI Bureau: Housing & Urban Development Minister Krushna Chandra Mahapatra on Wednesday ordered the concern officers to cover all open drains in Bhubaneswar within 7 Days. All the open drains will be slabbed and barricaded.

The Minister today visited the mishap spot where an eight-year-old boy, Abu Bakar Saha died after falling into an open drain at Masjid Colony of Unit-3 area of ​​Bhubaneswar on Tuesday.

The BMC Commissioner has been directed to review the situation and submit the report by evening.

Expressing grief over the incident, Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi announced Rs 4 lakh ex gratia to the next of the kin of the deceased from the State Disaster Respose Fund.

Open drains have claimed several lives in the city in the recent years.