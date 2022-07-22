Naveen Patnaik to attend the Swearing-in Ceremony of Droupadi Murmu

Insight Bureau: Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik will leave for Delhi on Saturday to attend the swearing-in ceremony of newly elected President of India Droupadi Murmu on July 25.

Naveen Patnaik will leave for Delhi tomorrow on a 4-day visit.

Earlier, the CM spoke to President-elect Droupadi Murmu and wished her on behalf of the people of the State for her achievement.

NDA candidate Droupadi Murmu created history by becoming the first tribal President of India. She defeated the Opposition candidate Yashwant Sinha.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will host a farewell dinner for outgoing President Ram Nath Kovind at Hotel Ashoka in New Delhi today.