CBSE Class 10th Result 2022 DECLARED; Pass percentage 94.40%

Insight Bureau: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has released the Class 10th Results today.

The CBSE 10th result 2022 link is now available on the official website – cbseresults.nic.in.

Results is also be available at UMANG app, DigiLocker app and DigiResults app.

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

A total of 20,93,978 appeared for the CBSE 10th board exam 2022.

Overall pass percentage stands at 94.40% this year, a dip in overall pass percentage compared to last year by 4.64%. Last year, the Class 10 board recorded an overall pass percentage of 99.04%.

The girls have again secured higher pass percentage than boys. The overall pass percentage of girls is 95.21% whereas pass percentage of boys is 93.80%. Girls outshined boys by 1.41%.

A total of 64,908 students have secured 95% and above while 2,36,993 students have scored 90%.