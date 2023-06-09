Naveen Patnaik sacks Rohit Pujari as Minister

TNI Bureau: In a surprising development, Odisha CM Naveen Pattnaik sacked Higher Education Minister Rohit Pujari from his Cabinet.

The CM recommended Governor Prof. Ganeshi Lal to drop Rohit Pujari as Higher Education Minister.

As per the information received, annual review by CM showed performance of Higher Education Dept at the bottom of all departments.

Atanu Sabyasachi Nayak has been given the additional responsibility of the Higher Education. Another MLA from Western Odisha may replace Rohit Pujari in the Cabinet soon.