Naveen leads Silent Prayer in memory of Covid Warriors

TNI Bureau: Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik led the silent prayer at 6 pm through Video Conferencing today to commemorate supreme sacrifices of Covid Warriors across the State who have lost their lives in fight against Covid.

Earlier, the CM had urged the people of the state to observe one minute silence to pay tributes to the Corona Warriors.

That was one minute silence followed by an oath taking, administered by Naveen Patnaik to strictly follow the Covid guidelines.

Oathtaking was organized at several Government Departments across Odisha in the honour of covid warriors.