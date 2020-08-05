Odisha gets 2 more Plasma Banks for COVID-19 Patients

TNI Bureau: Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Wednesday inaugurated two Covid-19 Plasma Banks at MKCG Medical College and Hospital, Brahmapur and VIMSAR, Burla in Sambalpur for the treatment of serious COVID-19 patients.

The facilities will help the critical Coronavirus patients of Southern and Western Odisha largely.

He also interacted with Dr Subhranshu Mohan Sahu, the first plasma donor of MKCG Medical College and Rabindra Sahu, the first plasma donor of VIMSAR.

With this, the number of Plasma facilities has gone up to five in Odisha after Bhubaneswar, Cuttack and Rourkela.