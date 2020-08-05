Odisha gets 2 more Plasma Banks for COVID-19 Patients

By Sagarika Satapathy
111

TNI Bureau:  Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Wednesday inaugurated two Covid-19 Plasma Banks at MKCG Medical College and Hospital, Brahmapur and VIMSAR, Burla in Sambalpur for the treatment of serious COVID-19 patients.

The facilities will help the critical Coronavirus patients of Southern and Western Odisha largely.

Related Posts

Odisha records 1255 Covid-19 Recoveries Today; 485 from…

Bhubaneswar reports 137 Covid-19 Cases; Slums affected

He also interacted with Dr Subhranshu Mohan Sahu, the first plasma donor of MKCG Medical College and Rabindra Sahu, the first plasma donor of VIMSAR.

With this, the number of Plasma facilities has gone up to five in Odisha after Bhubaneswar, Cuttack and Rourkela.

Sagarika Satapathy 285 posts 0 comments
You might also like More from author

Comments are closed.

error: Content is protected !!