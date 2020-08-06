Odisha reports 1699 New Covid-19 Cases; 10 Deaths

TNI Bureau: Odisha has reported ten deaths and single-day spike of 1699 COVID-19 cases on Thursday which took the tally of patients in the State to 40717 including 14700 active cases and 25737 recovered ones.

👉 The Daily COVID-19 Positivity Rate in Odisha has increased to 11.26% on August 6 as compared to 8.96 % on August 5.

👉 Of the 1699 new cases, 1073 cases have been reported from quarantine centres while 626 are local cases.

👉 Ganjam continues to be the worst-affected District in the State with single day spike of 268 new Covid-19 cases and 6 deaths in the last 24 hours.

👉 10 new COVID-19 deaths reported today including 3 from Ganjam, 2 from Sundargarh and 1 each from Bhadrak, Kandhamal, Keonjhar, Nabarangpur, and Nayagarh. Nabarangpur reported maiden death today. With this the Covid-19 death toll in Odisha has gone up to 235. The death toll due to Covid-19 mounted to 120 in Ganjam District and 13 in Sundargarh.

👉 The deceased have been identified as Male 52, Male 40, Male 55 (all Ganjam), Female 28, Male 54 (all Sundergarh), Male 39 (Nayagarh), Female 53 (Bhadrak), Male 61 (Kandhamal), Male 40 (Nabarangpur) and Male 52 (Keonjhar).

👉 1 death due to other than COVID has been reported from Ganjam today, taking the Odisha toll to 45.

👉A 45 year old female Covid positive patient of Ganjam district, passed away due to Carcinoma Gallbladder, Severe Septic shock and Hepatic Encephalopathy.

👉 Other districts that reported high number of positive cases, include Khurda (220), Sundargarh (178) and Cuttack (105).

➡️ New Cases: Ganjam (268), Khurda (220), Sundargarh (178), Cuttack (105), Sambalpur (101), Bargarh (81), Kandhamal (74), Malkangiri (72), Puri (67), Bhadrak (66), Gajapati (59), Keonjhar (56), Jajpur (41), Koraput (41), Kalahandi (30), Dhenkanal (27), Kendrapada (27), Nayagarh (25), Mayurbhanj (24), Balangir (21), Rayagada (19), Angul (17), Balasore (17), Jagatsinghpur (16), Nabarangpur (16), Jharsuguda (10), Sonepur (10), Boudh (8) and Nuapada (3).

➡️ New Deaths – 10 (3 from Ganjam, 2 from Sundargarh and 1 each from Bhadrak, Kandhamal, Keonjhar, Nabarangpur, and Nayagarh)

➡️ New other than COVID Death – 1 (Ganjam)

➡️ New Recoveries – 1255

➡️ Samples Tested on August 5: 15086