Naveen hails Modi; seeks Special Focus for Odisha

Insight Bureau: Praising Prime Minister Narendra Modi for effectively handling the global pandemic Covid, Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik raised Odisha’s concerns at NITI Aayog’s Governing Council meet and sought special focus for the state.

“As we all know Odisha is impacted almost every year by natural disasters. It’s important to have disaster resilient infrastructure to protect the state and its people from the vagaries of nature. I would sincerely request the central government to make Odisha a special focus state and allocate funds for disaster proofing,” he said.

“India is at the crossroads of becoming a great economic superpower rooted in inclusive growth and Niti Aayog can play an important role in facilitating this. We all accept that the State and central governments are political entities and sometimes there are disputes in the implementation of central schemes. Niti Aayog can resolve these issues like an ombudsman. This will promote Cooperative Federalism and speedy implementation of schemes,” he added.

“As regards my state, historically we have been neglected in the subjects in the central list viz Telecom, Railways and banking. We have the lowest density in all these crucial infrastructures and I would urge the central Government to give special focus for Odisha,” he said.

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

Naveen also raised some concerns over Prime Minister Fasal Bima Yojana, saying it has some implementation issues in the field because of which genuine farmers are deprived in some cases. “Niti Aayog may study this and suggest ways to protect the interest of farmers,” he added.

The Odisha CM also spoke on rural housing scheme PMAY. “Most of our tribal and KBK districts have been bypassed from new allocation. I would request the Central Government to immediately resolve this issue and allocate houses. The State government has complied to all the queries raised in this regard,” he said.

Naveen also praised PM Modi’s work as then Gujarat CM and recalled how he protected and conserved step wells in Gujarat including the Rani ka Vav listed in UNESCO heritage site while speaking on Konark.

“As you know sir, conservation and preservation systems has gone huge changes globally. Both in terms of technology and legal framework. I would suggest that ASI should be transformed and AMSAR act amended to make our systems on par with global benchmarks. This will greatly help in protecting heritage sites including our own Konark”, he added.

“I am sure with the inputs from the esteemed colleague Chief Ministers and the leadership of Hon’ble PM Team India will keep shining in the true spirit of cooperative federalism,” he signed off.