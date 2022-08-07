Amit Shah’s Odisha Visit – Complete Schedule

Insight Bureau: Union Minister for Home Affairs Amit Shah will be on a two-day visit to Odisha beginning August 7. He will arrive in Bhubaneswar today evening.

On Monday morning, the Union Home Minister will pay obeisance at the Shree Lingaraj temple in Bhubaneswar.

Amit Shah’s August 8 Odisha visit schedule details:

🔹Event 1:

Darshan at Shree Lingaraj Temple

Time: 08:30 AM

Place: Old Town, Bhubaneshwar

🔹Event 2:

Visit the Birthplace of Netaji Shubhas Chandra Bose

Time: 10:00 AM

Place: Odia Bazar, Cuttack

🔹Event 3:

‘Amruta Utsav of the Prajatantra’ to mark the 75th Anniversary of The Prajatantra Newspaper

Time: 11:00 AM

Place: Indoor Stadium, Cuttack

🔹Event 4:

Launch of Odisha Chapter of ‘[email protected]: Dreams Meet Delivery’ (A book on PM Narendra Modi’s 20 years of political journey – from becoming the Chief Minister of Gujarat in 2001 to being elected the Prime Minister of India in 2014 and again in 2019).

Time: 05:00 PM

Place: Mayfair Convention, Bhubaneswar