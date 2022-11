Naveen gets 1st Ticket of 2023 Hockey World Cup

TNI Bureau: Hockey India President Dilip Tirkey met Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik and presented him the first ticket of 2023 Hockey World Cup to be held in Bhubaneswar and Rourkela.

The Hockey World Cup will commence on January 13, 2023 and conclude on January 29, 2023.

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

Kalinga Stadium, Bhubaneswar and Birsa Munda Stadium, Rourkela will host the matches.