ED confirms Key Recovery in Archana Nag Case

TNI Bureau: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Monday said it has seized “incriminating” documents, digital evidence and mobile phones during recent searches carried out in connection with a money-laundering probe linked to an alleged “sextortion” racket that recently surfaced in Odisha.

The action was undertaken against prime accused Archana Nag, her husband Jagabandhu Chand, his aide Khageshwar Patra and an associate of Nag Sharadhanjali Behera.

The raids were conducted at a total of seven premises in the State as part of an ongoing money-laundering investigation being carried out by the ED.

The ED arrested Khageshwar Patra, a close associate of Archana Nag who was involved in acquiring properties worth crores through extortion by way of honey-trapping high-profile people and secretly making their inappropriate videos and threatening and blackmailing them for lodging false police cases against them.

Khageshwar is in the ED’s custody till November 21.