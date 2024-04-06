Nation Shocked, as NIA Team attacked in West Bengal

TNI Bureau: In what can be termed as national shocker, a team of National Investigation Agency (NIA) was attacked by a group of locals in Bhupatinagar in East Midnapore district of West Bengal this morning,

If media reports are to be believed, the NIA team had reached Bhupatinagar early this morning after several people including some local TMC leaders did not appear before it despite being summoned for interrogation related to the December 2022 blast case.

After reaching Bhupatinagar, the NIA officials detained two of them – Balai Maiti and Monobrata Jana – and were returning back. In the meantime, a group of locals stopped their vehicle and demanded the release of the duo. However, as the NIA official refused, a group of over 100 individuals attacked their vehicle and smashed its glass, which left two of the officials reportedly injured.

Fortunately, the NIA officials managed to drove away from the spot and reached the local police station, where they registered an FIR over the matter.

This is the second incident that a Central agency team has been attacked in West Bengal this year. A team of Enforcement Directorate (ED) was attacked by a group of over 1,000 individuals on January 5 while it was conducting a raid at the residence of suspended Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader Sheikh Shahjahan, accused of sexual violence and land grab, at Sandeshkhali in North 24 Parganas district.