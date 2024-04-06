TNI Evening News Headlines – April 06, 2024

➡️ Former Odisha Minister Raghunath Mohanty who had resigned from BJD to join BJP in 2019 and secured 3rd position in Basta Assembly constituency, quits BJP today.
➡️ Heatwave condition continued across Odisha as the mercury crossed 43 Degree Celsius at four places in the state today – Angul, Malkangiri, Boudh and Titlagarh.
➡️ Angul recorded the highest maximum temperature of 43.5 Degree C in Odisha.
➡️ 20 passengers injured as Mo Bus falls into roadside nullah near Pitapali chhak in Khordha.
➡️ Air Quality Index (AQI) of seven places (Angul, Barbil, Bileipada, Keonjhar, Nayagarh, Rourkela and Suakati) in Odisha was described as ‘poor’.
➡️ NIA officials attacked in Bengal after detaining two TMC workers for questioning over 2022 blast.
➡️ In a crackdown on the banned naxal outfit in an anti-India conspiracy case, NIA raids multiple locations in UP and Bihar.
➡️ Shiv Sena (UBT) leader and former Maharashtra minister Babanrao Gholap joined Shiv Sena.
➡️ Former minister and Congress leader Dinesh Agarwal resigned from Congress.
➡️ Tamil Nadu: N. Pugazhenthi, a DMK MLA from the Vikravandi constituency passes away. He was 71.
➡️ Wipro announced Srini Pallia as its CEO and Managing Director.
➡️ Indian men’s hockey team loses 1-5 against Australia in first Test of five-match series in Perth.
➡️ At least 10 people were killed and dozens of others wounded in Russian strikes on Ukraine in the past 24 hours.
