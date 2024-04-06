TNI Evening News Headlines – April 06, 2024

By Sagarika Satapathy
Heatwave condition continued across Odisha as the mercury crossed 43 Degree Celsius at four places in the State today.
➡️ Former Odisha Minister Raghunath Mohanty who had resigned from BJD to join BJP in 2019 and secured 3rd position in Basta Assembly constituency, quits BJP today.
➡️ Heatwave condition continued across Odisha as the mercury crossed 43 Degree Celsius at four places in the state today – Angul, Malkangiri, Boudh and Titlagarh.
➡️ Angul recorded the highest maximum temperature of 43.5 Degree C in Odisha.
➡️ 20 passengers injured as Mo Bus falls into roadside nullah near Pitapali chhak in Khordha.
➡️ Air Quality Index (AQI) of seven places (Angul, Barbil, Bileipada, Keonjhar, Nayagarh, Rourkela and Suakati) in Odisha was described as ‘poor’.
➡️ NIA officials attacked in Bengal after detaining two TMC workers for questioning over 2022 blast.
Related Posts

Pintu Dash to contest as Independent from Berhampur!

Nation Shocked, as NIA Team attacked in West Bengal

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

➡️ In a crackdown on the banned naxal outfit in an anti-India conspiracy case, NIA raids multiple locations in UP and Bihar.
➡️ Shiv Sena (UBT) leader and former Maharashtra minister Babanrao Gholap joined Shiv Sena.
➡️ Former minister and Congress leader Dinesh Agarwal resigned from Congress.
➡️ Tamil Nadu: N. Pugazhenthi, a DMK MLA from the Vikravandi constituency passes away. He was 71.
➡️ Wipro announced Srini Pallia as its CEO and Managing Director.
➡️ Indian men’s hockey team loses 1-5 against Australia in first Test of five-match series in Perth.
➡️ At least 10 people were killed and dozens of others wounded in Russian strikes on Ukraine in the past 24 hours.
You might also like More from author

Comments are closed.