Nandigram Won; Varanasi in 2024: TMC

TNI Bureau: Amid high-voltage drama and an acrimonious fight on the polling day, the Trinamool Congress responded to PM Modi’s jibe saying Mamata Banerjee has won Nandigram today and will challenge him in Varanasi in 2024.

It was a bold announcement by TMC MP Mahua Moitra, who responded to PM Modi’s taunt that Mamata may contest from a second seat as she is losing Nandigram against BJP’s Suvendu Adhikari.

“Contesting from second seat?’ PM Modi jabs Mamata Banerjee. Yes Mr. Prime Minister, she will. And it will be Varanasi! So go get your armour on”, she tweeted

80.53% voter turnout has been recorded in Bengal till 6 PM in the second phase polling. Nandigram has witnessed a voter turnout of 81% till 6 PM. The polling percentage in Nandigram and other parts of West Bengal was higher in 2016.

Sporadic violences, allegations of vote fraud, booth capturing charges and Mamata Banerjee’s dharna and phone call to the Governor from the booth, marred the polling. Mamata Banerjee openly accused the Central Forces of acting at the behest of Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

Meanwhile, BJP has also claimed victory in Nandigram saying Mamata Banerjee would lose badly against Suvendu Adhikari.