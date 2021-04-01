TNI Evening News Headlines – April 1, 2021

Odisha News

➡️ Rs 639.94 crore transferred to bank accounts of over 34 lakh farmers under the KALIA scheme on the occasion of Utkal Divas today.

➡️ Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) issues fresh guidelines for Good Friday to be celebrated tomorrow; celebration in Public places is not allowed within BMC area.

➡️ Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik unveils bronze sculpture of Mahatma Gandhi at Belleview square to commemorate 100th year of the Father of the Nation’s visit to Cuttack.

➡️ 14 places in Odisha record 40 Degree Celsius & above; Talcher emerges hottest place with a maximum temperature of 42.7 Degree Celsius.

➡️ Bodies of woman & her daughter found in their house at Kisinda village in Rairakhol area of #Sambalpur district; murder suspected.

➡️ Sex racket busted by police at Ranihat Chhak in Cuttack.

➡️ Bhubaneswar reports 52 new cases of #COVID19 including 44 local contact & 8 quarantine cases

➡️ IMD issues Rain, Thunderstorm alert for Odisha from April 2 to April 6.

India News

➡️ Voter turnout 73.03% & 80.43% reported by 5pm in Assam & West Bengal respectively.

➡️ Delhi schools to remain shut for physical classes except for classes 9-12.

➡️ Three Naxals arrested in Chhattisgarh’s Sukma district.

➡️ Lt Gen Yogendra Dimri takes over Army Central Command Chief.

➡️ Maharashtra reports 43,183 new COVID-19 cases, 32,641 recoveries, 249 deaths in the last 24 hours.

➡️ Mumbai reports 8,646 new COVID 19 cases, 5,031 recoveries and 18 deaths today.

➡️ Karnataka reports 4,234 new COVID 19 cases, Punjab 3,187, Uttar Pradesh reports 2,600 cases, Gujarat reports 2,410, Delhi 2,790, Kerala reports 2798 and Tamil Nadu reports 2,817 new COVID 19 case.

➡️ As many as 62,45,860 people given coronavirus vaccine doses in Maharashtra so far.

➡️ BJP Leader Suvendu Adhikari claims EVM Tampering by the TMC in the PAST.

➡️ 2 Surat labs shut down for issuing fake Covid-19 test reports.

World News

➡️ Pakistan Cabinet announces ‘NO Trade With India’; rejects proposal to import sugar, cotton.

➡️ Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov will visit India from April 5 to 6.

➡️ Egypt may seek $1 billion in compensation for Suez Canal crisis.

➡️ France imposes 3rd lockdown amid rising Covid-19 cases.

➡️ Ranked 140 of 156 countries, India slips 28 spots in World Economic Forum’s Global Gender Gap Report 2021.

➡️ Brazil detects new coronavirus variant similar to South African.