Nabarangpur – Only District in Odisha with Zero COVID Active Cases

By Sagarika Satapathy
TNI Bureau: While COVID-19 +Ve cases have been on the rise in Odisha despite less number of tests, a few districts have successfully contained the spread of the disease. At least 9 districts in Odisha have less than 10 COVID active cases. And, out of them, Nabarangpur is the only district in the State to have ZERO Active cases.

Nabarangpur had reported the lowest number of Coronavirus cases at 2 – both from quarantine centres. Both the patients have completely recovered now.

Districts with Less than 10 Active Cases:

👉 Jharsuguda: Total Cases – 18; Active Cases – 9
👉 Sambalpur: Total Cases – 24; Active Cases – 8
👉 Deogarh: Total Cases – 33; Active Cases – 7
👉 Malkangiri: Total Cases – 26; Active Cases – 5
👉 Rayagada: Total Cases – 12; Active Cases – 5
👉 Boudh: Total Cases – 38; Active Cases – 4
👉 Koraput: Total Cases – 17; Active Cases – 3
👉 Sonepur: Total Cases – 31; Active Cases – 2
👉 Nabarangpur: Total Cases – 2; Active Cases – 0

