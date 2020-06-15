English Fortnightly. Daily Epaper. 100-Word Edit. Fact Check. Voice of Social Media.

Fact Check: Did Rahul Gandhi call Sushant Singh Rajput a Cricketer?

By Sagar Satapathy
Rahul Gandhi Tweet
TNI Bureau: A screenshot claiming Congress MP Rahul Gandhi has called Sushant Singh Rajput a “Cricketer”, has gone viral on Social Media.

However, the screenshot turned out to be FAKE and MORPHED.

 

The original condolence tweet by Rahul Gandhi called Sushant an “Actor”, not “Cricketer”, as claimed by some mischievous elements.

The original message was tweeted at 7:31 PM on June 14, while the morphed screenshot too has the same time. That clears all doubts.

Sagar Satapathy
