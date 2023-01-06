Nabarangpur: 24 Absentee Teachers dismissed from Service

Nabarangpur: Acting on the recommendation of the district education officer (DEO), Nabarangpur district Collector has reportedly dismissed as many as 24 teachers for remaining absent from their duty for over 12 years.

Following the directions of the State School and Mass Education Department the State government to the DEOs to take action against the teachers who are absent from their duties without leave applications, the Nabarangpur DEO initiated an investigation.

In course of the probe, the DEO found that 31 teachers had remained absent from their duties for years without giving leave applications.

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

After the DEO served them show-cause notices, six of them explained the reason behind their absence from duty while one of the 31 teachers had already resigned from his job before getting the show-cause notice. However, the remaining 24 teachers did not respond to the DEO.

Taking a serious note of their negligence of not responding to the show-cause notices, the DEO recommended their names to the collector for dismissal.

Based on the DEO’s recommendation, the Nabarangpur district collector dismissed the concerned teachers.

It is to be noted here that 10 teachers were dismissed from services in Malkangiri district earlier for remaining absent from their jobs for years.