TNI Morning News Headlines-January 6, 2023

➡️A total of 24 teachers in Nabarangpur have been disengaged from service by the District Collector for being on unauthorised absence for around 12 years.

➡️A girl who was rescued by Childline from Puri district in Odisha and adopted by an Australian couple around 15 years back is now searching for her biological mother.

➡️Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Thursday flagged off Mo Bus service in Rourkela ahead of Hockey World Cup.

➡️Team Belgium arrived in Odisha for the FIH Odisha Hockey Men’s World Cup 2023.

➡️Kanjhawala death case: Delhi Police arrested Ashutosh, the sixth accused in the Anjali Singh death case.

➡️The Uttar Pradesh Police have rescued a two-and-half-year-old boy, who was sold by human traffickers to a childless couple in Agra.

➡️Uttar Pradesh Government to honour Meritorious students of Class 1 to 3 every Month.

➡️The Resistance Front (TRF), a proxy of the Pakistan-based terror group Lashkar-e-Taiba, also known as the ‘invisible enemy’ has been declared a banned organisation.

➡️The Allahabad High Court has held that a divorced Muslim woman is entitled to maintenance from her former husband for her entire life unless she gets married for a second time.

➡️India skipper Hardik Pandya blamed poor efforts by his team in both the bowling and batting for his team’s 16-run defeat to Sri Lanka in the second T20I at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium.

➡️The US House of Representatives has again adjourned for a third day without electing a new Speaker even after 11 votes, becoming the longest contest to select a person to take the gavel in 164 years.