Naba Das Critical; air-lifted to Apollo, Bhubaneswar

By Sagarika Satapathy
TNI Bureau: Odisha Health Minister Naba Kishore Das who was shot at by Police ASI Gopal Das in Brajarajnagar, has been air-lifted to Bhubaneswar in a critical condition.

Naba Das was taken to Apollo Hospital in a green corridor. A five-member medical team is attending him. Doctors from Capital Hospital and SCB Medical College and Hospital are coordinating with the Apollo Doctors.

Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik, who condemned the incident and also ordered a crime branch probe into the incident, visited Naba Das at Apollo Hospital along with his Private Secrtary VK Pandian. The CM inquired about his health conditions.

Acording to reports, ASI Gopal Das was working in Jharsuguda district for long and also served as the PSO to Naba Das earlier.

Meanwhile, a four-member Crime Branch under the leadership of ADG Crime Branch, Arun Bothra rushed to Brajarajnagar in a helicopter to probe the case.

