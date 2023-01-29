Mann Ki Baat: PM Modi lauds Milletpreneurs from Odisha

TNI Bureau: The 97th episode of the monthly radio talk show “Mann Ki Baat,” which was the first broadcast of 2023, featured remarks from Prime Minister Narendra Modi. During his speech, PM Modi commended the Milletpreneurs from Odisha. Alongside also urged the nation’s citizens to read about the lives and accomplishments of those who have received the prestigious “Padma” Awards.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi was keen in the state’s millet story, and in his first Mann Ki Baat of 2023 on Sunday, he praised the women SHGs connected to the Odisha Millets Mission.

You must be familiar with the term “entrepreneur,” but are you familiar with “milletpreneurs”? 1,500 women-led self-help groups in the tribal district of Sundargarh are affiliated with the Odisha Millets Mission, and Odisha’s milletpreneurs are garnering media attention. Millet is being used to make biscuits, cakes, and other foods. The market’s high demand for women is also contributing to an increase in women’s income.

This resulted the day after Shaktimayee Ward Mission Shakti Mahasangha shipped the first commercial shipment of millets from women-managed farmer producer organisations (FPOs) to the international market. This first shipment of about 1 tonne of whole and floured millet to Dubai was made possible by Agricultural and Processed Food Products Export Development Authority (APEDA), which is part of the Ministry of Commerce and Industry.

The Agriculture Department’s flagship project, the Odisha Millets Mission, aims to revive millets in cooperation with regional NGOs, WSHGs, FPOs, NCDS, and WASSAN. On November 10 of last year, the state also observed “Millets Divas” with Milli as its mascot to promote “mandia,” or millets, as a highly nutritive and environmentally friendly food product.

With the help of 1,92,281 small and marginal farmers, the state government is promoting the growing of the nutri-cereal in 142 blocks across 19 districts. In order to revive millet in farms and on plates in the state, a further Rs 362 crore has been sanctioned under the scheme that was introduced in 2017. After Krushak Assistance for Livelihood and Income Augmentation, it is said to be the second-largest targeted agricultural programme (KALIA).

