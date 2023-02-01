Naba Das Assassination: Crime Branch takes Gopal Das on 4-day remand

TNI Bureau: Brajarajnagar JMFC court in Jharsuguda on Wednesday granted Crime Branch to take Naba Das murder accused Gopal Krushna Das on a 4-day remand to question him further over the case.

While producing Gopal Das before the court on Tuesday, the Crime Branch had applied to take him on a seven-day remand. However, the court allowed the probe agency to take him on four-day remand.

Meanwhile, Odisha government today suspended the slain minister’s personal security officer (PSO) Mitrabhanu Deo for alleged dereliction of duty.

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

The Odisha Police transferred Brajarajnagar IIC Pradyumna Kumar Swain to Sambalpur district police headquarters while Gandhi Chhak outpost in-charge SI Sashibhushan Podha was transferred to Subarnapur district police headquarters.

Earlier yesterday, Jharsuguda SP Rahul Jain was transferred to the State Police Headquarters in Cuttack.

Likewise, Brajarajnagar SDPO Gupteswar Bhoi was also transferred to the State Police Headquarters.

While Bargarh SP Parmar Smit Parshottamdas has been appointed as the Jharsuguda SP, Athamallik SDPO Chintamani Pradhan has been posted as the SDPO of Brajarajnagar.