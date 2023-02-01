TNI Bureau: Well-known Odia actor Pintu Nanda is critical. He was admitted at a private hospital in Bhubaneswar for treatment of liver disease.

According to reports, Nanda was suffering from liver cirrhosis for the last few weeks. He was admitted to the hospital after his condition deteriorated. However, the concerned doctor discharged him after giving him preliminary treatment and advised him to undergo liver plantation treatment in Delhi.

Currently, the 45-year-old actor is residing at his elder brother’s house in Bhubaneswar. He has two sons (Class 10 and Class 3). He is yet to go to Delhi for his further treatment due to lack of money.

According to sources, Pintu Nanda needs over Rs 50 lakh to go to Delhi for his further treatment.

Meanwhile, his fans and well wishers are said to have started a fundraising campaign on social media platforms to facilitate proper treatment of the 45-year-old actor, who is known for playing negative roles.

Nanda started his career acting in telefilms. Pintu Nanda made his acting debut in Koili (1996). Since then he has been an integral part of Ollywood.

Wrong Number (2002), Prema Rutu Aslilare (2006), Dosti (2011), Hata Dhari Chalutha (2013), Rumku Jhumana (2013); and Katha Deli Matha Chuin (2017) are some of his famous films.