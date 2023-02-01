TNI Bureau: Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan has been creating waves both domestically and globally. Pathaan’s worldwide Gross in first week has already made it to the 600-crore club.
The film has made it to the Rs 300 crore club at the domestic box office in just 7 days – a new record.
The YRF spy thriller, also starring Deepika Padukone and John Abraham, is now eying ₹Rs1000 cr + Worldwide Gross. It will be the first Bollywood Film to achieve this feat without China, said Film Trade analyst Sumit Kadel.
“Pathaan eying ₹Rs1000 cr + Worldwide Gross.. It will be the first Bollywood Film to achieve this feat without China,” Kadel said in a Twitter post.
“#Pathaan has already crossed ₹ 600 cr worldwide Gross in flat 7 days.. Adding ₹ 400 cr in the total is a cakewalk for the film. I am expecting its final run to end between ₹ 1100-1200 cr Worldwide.. Just Wait & Watch !!,” he added.
The Siddharth Anand directorial also became the fastest Hindi film to join the Rs 300 crore club, beating past top earners like KGF: Chapter 2 and Baahubali: The Conclusion.
While Pathaan join the Rs 300 crore club in just 7 days, the Hindi versions of Baahubali 2 and KGF 2 took 10 and 11 days to join the club.
Here’s the list of movies showing the days they needed to be in the Rs 300 crore club:
- Pathaan: Day 7
- Baahubali 2 (Hindi): Day 10
- KGF 2 (Hindi): Day 11
- Dangal: Day 13
- Sanju: Day 16
- Tiger Zinda Hai: Day 16
- PK: Day 17
- War: Day 19
- Bajrangi Bhai Jaan: Day 20
- Sultan: Day 35
