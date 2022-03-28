UNSC issues statement on Afghanistan, asks Taliban to reopen schools for girls

Insight Bureau: The United Nations Security Council (UNSC) has conveyed deep concern over Afghanistan’s Taliban decision to ban education for girls above sixth grade.

According to the press statement by the UN Security Council, the members of Security Council “reaffirmed the right to education for all Afghans, including girls, and asked the Taliban to respect the right of education for all.”

UN Security Council issues Press Statement on #Afghanistan and on the right of Afghan girls to education@MEAIndia https://t.co/srjPYQYSYn — PR/Amb T S Tirumurti (@ambtstirumurti) March 28, 2022

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

The Taliban last week, changed the announcement that high schools would open for girls, it would remain closed until a plan was drawn up in agreement with Islamic law for them.

On Friday, The US officials said that United States have immediately cancelled the meetings with the Taliban in Doha that were set to address key economic issues because of the education decision.

The Security Council asked Deborah Lyons(he UN Special Representative for Afghanistan) to engage with relevant Afghan authorities and stakeholders on the issue and report back on progress.