TNI Morning News Headlines – October 7, 2021

Odisha News

➡️ Odisha reports 582 COVID-19 cases on Thursday including 337 quarantine and 245 local contact cases.

➡️ Khordha reports 282 fresh Covid cases followed by Cuttack (46).

➡️ Odisha reports 7 new COVID-19 deaths in the last 24 hours including Cuttack (2), Sundargarh (2), Dhenkanal (1), Jagatsinghapur (1), Mayurbhanj (1). With this, the Covid-19 death toll in Odisha has gone up to 8,234.

➡️ As many as 76,717 samples were tested yesterday in Odisha.

➡️ BJD MLA Byomakesh Ray fined Rs 2,000 for parking car outside Lord Jagannath Temple in Puri.

➡️ 3rd year student of Bhima Bhoi Medical College in Balangir found dead at hostel, father alleges murder.

India News

➡️ India reports 22,431 new COVID-19 cases, 24,602 recoveries and 318 deaths in the last 24 hours.

➡️ Active COVID-19 cases in country decline to 2,44,198. Total cases stands at 3,38,94,312, total recoveries stands at 3,32,00,258, death toll rises to 4,49,856.

➡️ India has administered 92,63,68,608 vaccinations till 9.30 pm today, 43,09,525 in last 24 hours.

➡️ Kerala reports 12,616 cases & 134 deaths yesterday.

➡️ More than 93.94 crore COVID19 vaccine doses have been provided to States/UTs so far.

➡️ Uttar Pradesh: 13 people killed, several injured in collision between a truck and a passenger bus in Barabanki.

➡️ BJP MP Varun Gandhi demands justice in Lakhimpur Kheri (UP) deaths.

➡️ Uttar Pradesh govt constitutes one-member commission to probe Lakhimpur Kheri incident in which eight people were killed.

➡️ Cruise ship raid case: One foreign national arrested from Bandra area last night; 18th arrest in the case.

➡️ Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka meet families of deceased in Lakhimpur Kheri.

➡️ Sunrisers Hyderabad beat Royal Challengers Bangalore by four runs in their IPL match in Abu Dhabi.

➡️ ISSF Junior World Championships: Manu Bhaker, Naamya Kapoor, And Rhythm Sangwan strike Gold.

➡️ Rupee rises 21 paise to 74.77 against US dollar in early trade.

➡️ Sensex surges 507.74 pts to 59,697.47 in opening session; Nifty jumps 146.05 pts to 17,792.05.

➡️ Petrol, diesel prices today: Rs 103.24/ltr & Rs 91.77/ltr in Delhi; Rs 109.25 & Rs 99.55/ltr in Mumbai, Rs 103.94/ltr & diesel at Rs 94.88/ltr in Kolkata, Rs 100.75/ltr and Rs 95.26/ltr in Chennai.

World News

➡️ 20 Killed, over 300 injured in Pakistan Earthquake.

➡️ Global coronavirus cases tops 236.4 Million, death toll surge to more than 4.82 Million.

➡️ WHO recommends widespread use of the RTS,S/AS01 (RTS,S) malaria vaccine among children in sub-Saharan Africa and in other regions with moderate to high P.falciparum malaria transmission.

➡️ No more assistance to Pakistan, hold Imran Khan accountable now: Ex-US advisor.

➡️ President Joe Biden and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping planning ‘virtual bilateral’ meeting by end of year: White House.