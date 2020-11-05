Mumbai Indians storm into IPL 2020 Final

This is the sixth time Mumbai Indians have entered the IPL Final.

By Sagar Satapathy
Mumbai Indians in IPL 2020 Final
158

TNI Bureau: The rampaging Mumbai Indians prevailed over the hapless Delhi Capitals in the Qualifier 1 to storm into the Final of IPL 2020. Mumbai won by 57 runs. This is the sixth time Mumbai Indians have entered the IPL Final.

Delhi Capitals still have a chance to qualify as they would take on the survivor of the Eliminator.

Mumbai Indians posted a mammoth total of 200/5 in 20 overs. Quint de Kock (40), Suryakumar Yadav (51), Ishan Kishan (55*) and Hardik Pandya (37*) were the top scorers. Ashwin took 3/29.

Chasing 201, Delhi lost Prithvi Shaw, Shikhar Dhawan and Ajinkya Rahane with no runs on board. They never recovered from that 0/3 shock and finished at 143/8 in 20 overs.

Marcus Stoinis was the top scorer with 65. Axar Patel scored 42. For Mumbai, Jasprit Bumrah took 4 wickets while Trent Boult took 2 wickets.

Jasprit Bumrah has been declared ‘Player of the Match’.

Sagar Satapathy
