Mumbai Indians storm into IPL 2020 Final

TNI Bureau: The rampaging Mumbai Indians prevailed over the hapless Delhi Capitals in the Qualifier 1 to storm into the Final of IPL 2020. Mumbai won by 57 runs. This is the sixth time Mumbai Indians have entered the IPL Final.

Delhi Capitals still have a chance to qualify as they would take on the survivor of the Eliminator.

Mumbai Indians posted a mammoth total of 200/5 in 20 overs. Quint de Kock (40), Suryakumar Yadav (51), Ishan Kishan (55*) and Hardik Pandya (37*) were the top scorers. Ashwin took 3/29.

Chasing 201, Delhi lost Prithvi Shaw, Shikhar Dhawan and Ajinkya Rahane with no runs on board. They never recovered from that 0/3 shock and finished at 143/8 in 20 overs.

Marcus Stoinis was the top scorer with 65. Axar Patel scored 42. For Mumbai, Jasprit Bumrah took 4 wickets while Trent Boult took 2 wickets.

Jasprit Bumrah has been declared ‘Player of the Match’.