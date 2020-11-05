TNI Evening News Headlines – November 5, 2020

Odisha News

👉 Odisha Government approves five investment proposals worth Rs 92,713 crore. 31,979 new jobs on cards.

👉 Bhubaneswar reports only 68 Covid-19 positive cases in the last 24 hours including 14 Quarantine and 54 local contact cases; taking the total positive cases to 29522 in the Capital City.

👉 115 Covid-19 patients have recovered from the disease in the Capital city in the last 24 hours.

👉 Odisha records 1460 Covid-19 recoveries today including 169 from Khordha, 110 from Balesore and 107 from Cuttack. The total recovered cases of the State now stand at 283533.

👉 Scrap Sculpture Park installed inside the ITI premises has been declared as the largest open Air scrap sculpture park in Asia.

👉 The Learner’s Licence (LL) test in Odisha will resume from November 16: State Transport Authority (STA).

👉 The Biju Janta Dal (BJD) today suspended former MLA of Balasore Sadar Assembly constituency, Jiban Pradip Dash from the party.

👉 Odisha PG Entrance Merit List to be out on November 16.

👉 Huge quantity of firecrackers seized in Rajgangpur area of Sundargarh; 3 arrested.

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

India News

👉 Haryana assembly passes bill providing 75% reservation to locals in private jobs.

👉 Calcutta High Court bans burning and sale of firecrackers in West Bengal.

👉 UGC releases fresh Guidelines for reopening of Colleges, Universities. Universities & Colleges outside the containment zones may be opened in a graded manner after consultations with concerned State/UT Governments.

👉 PM Modi and his Italian counterpart Giuseppe Conte will hold a Virtual Bilateral Summit tomorrow.

👉 Union Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan announces Gandhi Young Technological Innovation Awards, 2020.

👉 Over 29 lakh Indians returned from Abroad under Vande Bharat Mission: Centre.

👉 Actor and ‘Bigg Boss’ fame, Gauahar Khan is now engaged to her long-time beau Zaid Darbar.

👉 Campaigning for the third and final Phase of State Assembly Elections came to an end today evening. 78 constituencies spread over 15 districts will go to polls on the 7th of November.

👉 Wishes pour in for Virat Kohli’s Birthday as he turns 32.

👉 This is my last Election, Nitish Kumar announces at a rally today.