MS Dhoni to lead Chennai Super Kings in 2023

TNI Bureau: India wicketkeeper legend Mahendra Singh Dhoni will lead Chennai Super Kings once again in IPL 2023. This was confirmed by the franchise CEO Kasi Viswanathan.

The four-time champions had a poor season in IPL 2022 where Ravindra Jadeja started the season as skipper but relinquished the captaincy midway as Dhoni took the charge back but they finished at the ninth spot on the points table.

As per a report, Viswanathan has confirmed that Dhoni will continue as CSK captain for another season.

Notably, after announcing his retirement from international cricket in 2020, Dhoni was last seen in action during the 15th edition of IPL earlier this year. Meanwhile, he already announced himself that he will return to play for Chennai next season.

Speaking at the toss of CSK’s final game in the 2022 edition of IPL, Dhoni said, “Definitely, because it will be unfair not to say thank you to Chennai. Won’t be nice to do that to CSK fans.”