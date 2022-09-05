1200 Youth Shortlisted in Mega Job Fair in J&K

TNI Bureau: On Sunday, Sarita Chauhan, Commissioner Secretary Labor and Employment, inaugurated a divisional level mega job fair, the first of its kind, at Jammu and Kashmir’s Amar Singh College, where educated unemployed youth from Kashmir Division met with job providers face to face. More than 40 companies and 2,000 job seekers from all ten districts of the Kashmir division attended the event.

Private companies shortlisted/registered 1,200 youth, 15 youth were provided offer letters on the spot, and 150 youth were chosen for hotel management training before being recruited in the same field. When addressing a press conference, Sarita Chauhan has spoken at length about bridging the gap between the demand and supply in the job market. She persuaded stakeholders to counsel and assist students in taking skill-oriented courses that would boost their employability.

In her remarks to industry experts, she highlighted the importance of private companies registering as employment agencies on the Employment portal (www.jakemp.nic.in).

She also instructed the private company representatives to list the skill requirements in their individual sectors and notify them of any vacant positions that become available. The Commissioner Secretary also directed the Director of Employment to strengthen and diversify youth counselling and to try to establish a connection with the industry.