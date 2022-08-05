MP Sujeet Kumar introduces Anti-Tobacco Private Member Bill

Insight Bureau: In a bid to protect the present and future generations from the devastating health, socio-economic and environmental consequences of tobacco consumption and exposure to tobacco smoke, Rajya Sabha MP Sujeet Kumar introduced a private member bill in Rajya Sabha today.

The Bill intends to amend the Cigarettes and other Tobacco Products (Prohibition of Advertisement and Regulation of Trade and Commerce, Production, Supply and Distribution) Act of 2003 to achieve the objectives laid down by the Framework Convention on Tobacco Control adopted in Geneva, Switzerland on 21st day of May 2003 as India is a signatory to the same.

The Amendment Act also a framework for tobacco control measures to be implemented by the Parties at the national, regional, and international levels in order to reduce continually and substantially the prevalence of tobacco use and exposure to tobacco smoke.

It also intends to enact a comprehensive law on the use of tobacco products in the public interest and enact measures to protect public health.

The Bill aims to achieve the following objectives:

➡️ Prohibiting the advertisement of, and to provide for the regulation of trade and commerce in, and production, supply, and distribution of cigarettes and other tobacco products.

➡️ Prohibiting the sale of cigarettes or other tobacco products to persons below the age of twenty-one years.

➡️ Imposes penal consequences on any person who produces or manufactures or supplies or imports illicit cigarettes or any other tobacco products.