BJD MP Sasmit Patra introduces 3 Private Member Bills; Details Here

Insight Bureau: Biju Janata Dal (BJD) MP Dr. Sasmit Patra has introduced 3 Private Member Bills in the Rajya Sabha today.

They are:

➡️ The Sal Leaves Collectors and Traders’ Welfare Bill, 2022 – The bill is aimed at setting up of Sal Leaves Collectors and Traders’ Welfare Fund and a Board that shall administer the Fund for the welfare of Sal Leaves collectors and traders and for matters connected therewith or incidental thereto.

➡️ The Trafficking of Persons (Prevention, Protection and Rehabilitation) Bill, 2022 – The bill is aimed at preventing trafficking of persons, especially women and children and to provide care, protection and rehabilation to the victims of trafficking, to prosecute offenders and to create a legal, economic and social environment for the victims and matters connected therewith of incidental thereto.

➡️ The State Reorganization Commission Bill, 2022: The bill is aimed at establishment of a Commission for reorganisation of States within the geographical boundaries of the Union of India with an objective to preserve and strengthen the unity of India keeping into consideration, the linguistic, cultural, financial, economic and administrative viability of reorganisation of a State corresponding to the safety and welfare of the State as well as the citizens of the nation.