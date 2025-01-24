MP Sujeet Kumar Empowers Odisha’s Tribal Youth with Drone Centres of Excellence

Kalahandi, Odisha: In a significant step towards empowering tribal communities, MP Sujeet Kumar has introduced a groundbreaking initiative under the Saansad Adarsh Gram Yojana (SAGY). The Gram Panchayats (GPs) of Sagada and Bhatangpadar, nestled in the dense forests of Kalahandi district, have seen a remarkable transformation, thanks to Kumar’s holistic development initiatives.

Adopted under SAGY, a flagship rural development program launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in 2014, these GPs—predominantly inhabited by Scheduled Tribes (ST) and Scheduled Castes (SC)—have witnessed significant progress in education, infrastructure, and employment. Among Kumar’s key contributions is the adoption of local high schools, which have undergone upgrades such as improved infrastructure, modern libraries, and recreational facilities, reshaping the educational landscape of these rural communities.

Building on these efforts, Kumar recently inaugurated two Drone Centres of Excellence (CoEs) in the high schools of Sagada and Bhatangpadar. These centres, a first in the country, aim to introduce rural students and unemployed youth—especially women—to drone technology. Kumar allocated ₹10 lakhs from his MPLADS fund to establish the centres, which align with the government’s vision of “Viksit Bharat 2047” and “Atmanirbhar Bharat.”

The CoEs were developed in collaboration with IG Drones, a leading drone start-up, and support the Prime Minister’s ambitious drone policy, which aims to expand drone operations nationwide. These centres will train youth to become drone pilots and technicians, equipping them with industry-relevant skills and creating ample job opportunities through partnerships with IG Drones and the National Skill Development Corporation (NSDC).

Focusing on women-led development, Kumar has also brought PM Modi’s “Drone Didis” initiative to life through these centres. Women are being trained to use drone technology for agricultural purposes and other technical roles, empowering them with cutting-edge skills that promote economic independence and break traditional barriers.

The initiative also integrates with the National Education Policy’s emphasis on STEM, sparking enthusiasm for science and technology among schoolchildren and rural youth. By bridging the technological divide between urban and rural areas, the centres foster equitable growth and contribute to the government’s vision of “Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas.”

These Drone Centres of Excellence not only equip the tribal youth of Kalahandi with advanced skills but also address systemic unemployment and inspire confidence in a region often left behind in India’s growth story. Kumar’s efforts under SAGY serve as a model for holistic rural development, creating pathways for innovation and sustainable progress while aligning with national aspirations.

With initiatives like these, the tribal regions of Kalahandi are poised to become vibrant hubs of opportunity, marking a significant milestone in India’s journey towards technology-driven growth and inclusivity.

