TNI Evening News Headlines – January 24, 2025

➡️Odisha Government approved Rs 32,736 crore investments across 8 transformative projects.
➡️2 cybercriminals arrested by Odisha Police Crime Branch for duping scientist of Rs 1.06 crore.
➡️40,000 jobs will be created this year, Odisha CM Mohan Majhi after attending a pre-budget meeting.
➡️Online booking mandatory for visit to Similipal Tiger Reserve from February 1.
➡️India-England ODI at Cuttack Barabati stadium on February 9; Online ticket sale from February 2.
➡️Odia ‘mahuri’ music to add traditional flavour to Republic Day parade in Delhi.
➡️Keonjhar: Girl student dies after falling off moving Puri-Barbil Express train allegedly while clicking a selfie with friend
➡️NIT Rourkela’s AI-based vehicle detection model to aid in traffic management in developing countries.
➡️Khordha Road-Balangir railway project in Odisha granted stage-II forest clearance from the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change.
➡️As Republic Day approaches, PM Modi interacted with NCC Cadets, NSS Volunteers, Tribal guests and Tableaux Artists.
➡️CBI conducts search operation at 10 locations in Rs 350 crore crypto currency ponzi schemes run by seven different modules operating from different parts of the country.
➡️Beant Singh assassination case: Supreme Court to hear on Monday Rajoana’s plea on commutation of death penalty.
➡️Indian cricketers Jasprit Bumrah, Ravindra Jadeja, and Yashasvi Jaiswal named in ICC Test Team of the Year.
➡️Actor Mamta Kulkarni tooks sanyas, becomes Mai Mamta Nand Giri.
Comments are closed.