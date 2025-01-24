Online Booking Mandatory for Similipal Tiger Reserve Visits From February 1

Bhubaneswar: Starting February 1, tourists planning to visit the Similipal Tiger Reserve (STR) in Odisha’s Mayurbhanj district must book their entry permits online. The new rule, announced by STR Field Director Prakash Chand Gogineni, aims to streamline the entry process and ensure transparency.

Visitors will no longer be permitted to enter through offline modes at the Pithabata and Kalikaprasad gates. Instead, they must apply for permits via the official websites, www.similipal.org or www.ecotourodisha.com.

The initiative seeks to prevent irregularities in issuing permits for private vehicles and ensure a hassle-free experience for tourists. Authorities have urged visitors to plan their trips in advance and complete the online booking process to avoid inconvenience.

Similipal, recognized as a UNESCO Biosphere Reserve, holds ecological significance. Declared a wildlife sanctuary in 1979 by the Government of Odisha, it earned the status of a biosphere reserve in 1994 under the Government of India. The tiger reserve is a prominent destination for nature and wildlife enthusiasts.